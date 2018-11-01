Another local chef is hitting the small screen.

Josh Hedquist, chef at Spasso in Minnetonka (17523 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka., 952-224-9555, spassomn.com), will take on the “Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge.”

The Food Network show pits five chefs against one another to create outlandish versions of traditional holiday dishes, including “the most innovative turkeys, side dishes and desserts to ever hit a dining room table,” according to a release from the network.

Hedquist, who has also cooked at Copper Hen in Minneapolis, was recently on Guy Fieri’s “Guy’s Grocery Games” too.

TV personality Giada De Laurentiis hosts the three-episode "Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge" series, which kicks off this Sunday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. (CT). The winner will be named on Sun. Nov. 18.

Judges Alex Guarnaschelli, Carla Hall and Christian Petroni will bestow the $25,000 grand prize on the winner.