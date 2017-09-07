As the potentially catastrophic hurricane Irma barreled toward south Florida this week, furniture store owner Michael Schumann told his employees to install 350-pound aluminum grates over the shop’s front doors. And then go home.

“No one’s buying furniture,” said Schumann, a Minnesotan who winters in Florida and has stores in both states.

Storm preparations took on frantic dimensions by Thursday as scenes of Irma’s devastation streamed online: boats and shipping containers piled up in Caribbean harbors, homes toppled or shorn of their roofs. The island of Barbuda devastated.

For Minnesotans with vacation homes, businesses or snowbird lifestyles in Florida or the Caribbean, the storm’s approach has meant days of anxiety about its strength, path and destructive capacity.

A hurricane is any storm with average wind speeds of 74 mph or more. Irma on Thursday afternoon clocked in at 175 mph.

“Nobody knows exactly where it’s going to go,” said Bob Solomonson, a retiree from Stillwater who now lives in northern Florida. “That’s the spooky part.”

The Solomonsons live in the Villages, a planned community outside of Orlando. A “Minnesota club” there boasts 700 members.

To prepare for the storm’s approach the Solomonsons stocked up on supplies, gassed up the car and filled the bathtub with water, in case water supplies are cut off.

People are emptying the shelves in grocery stores and hardware stores, said Solomonson. He searched for a long time before finding propane earlier this week, anticipating that he might need it to cook on the backyard grill if the power goes out.

During his search he saw a four-block line of cars waiting to fuel up at the gas station, and home supply stores near Orlando were sold out of plywood. Some friends from the south Florida city of Fort Myers, meanwhile, fled the city along with tens of thousands of others who have driven or flown out of the area.

Everyone saw the damage in Houston from Harvey, said Solomonson. “That was a wake-up call,” he said.

Amid the tension, some preparations have been less drastic: “We’re going to run a rope from our house to our neighbor’s house,” said Marcy Solomonson, “so we can get to each other’s house to party.”

Snowbirds away

Many of the thousands of Minnesotans who winter in Florida don’t normally head south until next month, meaning that for many this week’s storm preparations have been carried out long-distance.

The Schumanns contacted their Florida cleaning lady and asked her to lower their home’s hurricane shutters. Two of the shutters malfunctioned, so the house is only partly protected, said Michael Schumann.

“What’s really frustrating is the uncertainty of the path of these hurricanes,” said Schumann. “You can’t wait until the last minute because the amount of work that’s required to get ready is so huge.”

At this point, with the hurricane’s arrival still a few days away, it could change course by a few degrees and that would be the difference between a storm that stays out at sea or one that hits Miami dead on, said Schumann.

A friend of his went to the supermarket to stock up on supplies and found he was the 63rd person in the checkout line.

“Some people are heading north and some people are hunkering down,” said Schumann. “We’re just keeping our fingers crossed.”

Denese Kruse, who also lives in the Villages, said she was hoping for the best, noting that her home is more than a two-hour drive from the ocean.

“The only thing we’re hearing is that it could possibly go along up the East Coast and we’re far enough — hopefully — inland that we’re most likely going to see rain and wind but hopefully nothing beyond that. “This morning there wasn’t a gas station in all of the Villages that had any gas,” Kruse said. “Just to be on the safe side, our gas tank is full and we have water in the house and we have food and we have candles. We don’t anticipate having to evacuate,” she said.

“Tell other Minnesotans not to worry,” she said. “We’re not panicking,” she said.