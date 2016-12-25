Minnesotans awoke to a slippery present on Christmas morning: ice-glazed walkways, with more precipitation on the way.

It’s part of the Christmas storm that started with a freezing drizzle overnight and early Sunday, causing icing around the Twin Cities Sunday morning, said Tom Hultquist, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

The National Weather Service has issued a freezing rain advisory in the metro area until 3 p.m. Sunday. Steadier rain will move in midday in the metro area, which should help the slippery road conditions, said meteorologist Eric Ahasic with National Weather Service Chanhassen.

Metro Transit confirmed that sidewalks and roads are quite slick throughout the metro area. It said bus routes may have delays.

Forecasters are predicting Mother Nature will deliver thunder and winds later, after the freezing rain is expected to slow traffic on icy roads and cause some power failures throughout the state.

Another Christmas twist: Temperatures could shoot to near 40 degrees, Hultquist said.

Runners tried to take the slick conditions in stride Sunday morning on an icy 5K course In Maple Grove.

“We certainly do see rain every month of the year, just people don’t always like to see it on Christmas,” Hultquist said.

North of the Twin Cities, the Stearns County Sheriff’s office reported that Interstate Hwy. 94 near Collegeville, which was closed Sunday morning due to crashes, has since reopened. The office is advising no travel in the area.

The storm is forecast to give Minnesota a diverse smattering of precipitation, Ahasic said. West-central Minnesota centered around Alexandria will likely see freezing rain; far northwest Minnesota could see mostly snow, he said. National Weather Service is predicting incoming snowfall for cities including Duluth, Ely and Iron Range cities.

The rainy Christmas will be only the third significant Christmas Day rain event in Minnesota in recent decades.

“It doesn’t happen often,” said Tony Zaleski, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen.

An ice storm warning is in place for the St. Cloud, Brainerd and Alexandria areas on Sunday. About half- to three-quarters of an inch of precipitation is expected for central and southern Minnesota, and approximately three-quarters of an inch is expected to hit the Twin Cities metro area, according to the National Weather Service.

State roadways in the metro area were in good condition Sunday morning, but ice will present more of a driving obstacle in greater Minnesota, said Minnesota Department of Transportation spokesman Kevin Gutknecht.

Crews had begun salting roads Sunday, and Gutknecht said the warmer weather will help ensure the salt works.

“Roads may be clear of snow, but they could have ice on them,” he added, suggesting that drivers give themselves extra time to get places and slow down.

The thunderstorm, which is expected to start around 3 p.m. in the metro, will add more moisture on the snowpack, contributing to the potential of flooding this spring. Places like the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District are warning about flooding on streets in areas near the creek that winds from Lake Minnetonka to Minneapolis.

Adding to the bizarre, hazardous weather are strong wind gusts predicted Sunday and into Monday, with winds that could reach 40 to 45 miles per hour in the metro area, National Weather Service said. Sunday’s forecast of 40 degrees falls short of the record high set for Christmas Day, which is 51 degrees set in 1922, a year residents celebrated the holiday with no snow and “springlike” conditions, according to the State Climatology Office.

On Friday, the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) warned that ice on Minnesota lakes and rivers is quickly thawing due to the recent warmer weather, creating dangerous conditions for anglers, snowmobilers, skiers and others. Conservation officers across the state are reporting vehicles, snowmobiles and ATVs going through the ice on lakes where ice isn’t consistently thick.

This isn’t the first time the Twin Cities has had such late December weather. In 1982, heavy rains, thunder and lightning made for a slushy Christmas Day holiday, according to the climatology office. And 34 other holiday years have had zero snow.

Now this year, the rain and warmer weather is likely to turn ice rinks into puddles and shrink the natural snowpack, to the dismay of skiers and snowmobilers. But Minnesota will still hold on to its claim of a white Christmas, the first one since 2013 in the Twin Cities.

The ground just may not be snow-covered for long. “There may not be much left by Monday,” Zaleski said.

On Monday, drivers facing a commute or trek for any gift returns are likely to face slick roads after rain refreezes and temperatures dip.