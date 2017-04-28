We usually don’t need an excuse to take a walk down memory lane, but some events almost require it. Case in point: prom. We asked readers to take a look back at their prom photos, and got nearly 100 responses.
The oldest photo was from 1945, submitted by Joyce Hertaus of Wayzata. Joyce said that most of the senior boys had already enlisted in the service during World War II by the time prom came, so she went with a junior. (And she also pointed out the size of her corsage!)
Star Tribune Recommends
More From Variety
TV & Media
'13 Reasons' sparks criticism of teen suicide depiction
It's a scene as painful to watch as it is graphic: A 17-year-old girl climbs into a full bathtub with a razor. We see her slice into her skin, we see the blood pour out, hear her cry and struggle to breathe. Then she is still.
Music
Jazmine Sullivan to Beyonce: Let's make lemonade together!
R&B singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan wants to turn lemons into lemonade with Beyonce.
TV & Media
Hannity defends Fox News co-president Shine amid report
Sean Hannity is defending Fox News Channel co-president Bill Shine following a report that members of the controlling Murdoch family refused to release a statement of support for the executive.
National
Trump to address NRA, raise money for key Congress race
President Donald Trump will become the first sitting president to address a National Rifle Association convention in more than 30 years when he speaks Friday at the group's annual meeting.
Variety
Smoke clouding communities near burning Okefenokee refuge
Winds are pushing smoke from a giant wildfire into neighboring communities near the Georgia-Florida line.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.