Gallery: Jane Piccard of Long Lake in 1965. She was a sophomore, he a junior. "We remained a couple throughout high school despite our height difference!"

Gallery: Jeff Hoogenakker and Joyce Uhlenkott at Southwest High School prom in Minneapolis in 1973. The high school sweethearts will celebrate their 40th anniversairy in August.

Gallery: Lois (Nothnagel) Gard and Gary Abbott were the prom queen and king of the 1962 Kimball High School prom. During the grand march, candidates for prom king and queen wore crowns made of pipe cleaners, as the official rhinestone crowns were reserved for the crowning. "I got to keep my crown only two days," says Lois. "It had to be returned to the school office on Monday morning!"

Gallery: Polyester was in full swing for Bob and Kathy (Kiely) Lahr at their 1976 prom at Cathedral High School in St. Cloud.

Gallery: Laura Petersen of Champlin sent in this photo from 2015 of a modern-day Cinderella on the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis.

Gallery: John Barrett with Pat McNally at the Mechanic Arts High School Prom of 1957. The two just celebrated their 57th anniversary.

Gallery: Kathleen (Linstroth) Portell at the Cretin High School prom in 1962. "I wish I remembered my date's name, but we had a great time."

Gallery: Warren Djerf of St. Louis Park sent in this photo of him and Angela Burke (now Angela Fadlovich), before attending the Hopkins High School prom as juniors in May 1983. "We went the prom 'as friends' and it was Angela's idea to stage at least one photo with Groucho glasses. I recall it's the only time in high school I had a mustache," says Warren.

Gallery: Sue O'Brien of Arden Hills sent in a photo from her 1963 prom. She was a student at St. Margaret's Academy; her date, Tom O'Brien, had graduated a year earlier from De La Salle. "I was in love! Two and a half years later we married. We celebrated our 51st wedding anniversary last October, but weeks later Tom was diagnosed with lung cancer. I lost him on January 11th of this year. I was still in love."

Gallery: Violet VandeVere and Gary Armstrong at the 1959 Wayzata High School prom. Turns out this was their engagement picture, too -- they married the following February.

Gallery: The theme was "Frosty Fantasy" at the Roosevelt High School prom in 1969. Dave Karlson submitted this picture of him and his date, Bev Dahl, from "a long, long time ago."

Gallery: Gloria Kumagai and Garry DeMott at the South High School (Minneapolis) Sayonara Prom at Wayzata Country Club in 1965. Gloria still has her prom dress.

Gallery: John Hamilton and Sue (Grossbach) Hamilton of Eden Prairie before the 1978 prom at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Sue still has her pink prom dress and shoes. "I always thought one of my three girls would wear it, but none did," she said.

Gallery: Ann (Wolff) Junker and Brian Junker at the Stillwater High School prom in 1962. The couple just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 22.

Gallery: Linny Siems of Minneapolis at prom in 1965, when she was a freshman at Cumberland High School in Wisconsin.

Gallery: Brothers dating sisters at the Fridley Grace High School prom in 1970, well before the school became Totino Grace: Paul Sipe and Terry Flaherty, and Patty Flaherty and James Sipe.

Gallery: The 1962 Junior-Senior Prom at St. Mary's Catholic School in Bird Island, Minn. Bev Kellogg was a junior, her date Nick LaFontaine a senior. "We were more encouraged to attend solo, without dates. No outsiders were allowed, only juniors and seniors enrolled at St. Mary's, which amounted to approximately 46 kids."

Gallery: Joyce (Letourneau) Hertaus of Wayzata, at her prom for Edison High School in 1945. "Most of the seniors had enlisted in the service during World War II and were gone before graduation." So she went with a junior. Joyce will be 90 on May 24.

Gallery: In spring, Mary Ellen Timmers hosts a Mom Prom for her coworkers at Waconia High School. Each year they bust out old prom and bridesmaid dresses. This was in 2009.

Gallery: Susan Schaefer of Minneapolis was channeling Audrey Hepburn at her prom night at the Philadelphia High School For Girls in 1967. She had the empire waist gown; date Kenny Hoffstein was doing his best at a Michael Caine look.

Gallery: Duane (Spark) and Donna Brinkman of Hutchinson, Minn., at their senior prom in 1959, "Evening in Paris." (They went as juniors, too.) The two have been married 55 years.

Gallery: Kimberly Miller's senior prom for Mayo High School in Rochester in 1968. Her best friend made her dress (and matching headband). "How about those requisite tea gloves?"

Gallery: Cindy Hazelwood Lutz of Eagan at Chaska High School prom in 1981 with date Jeff Miller, her debate partner and friend. "I wore a Gunne Sax dress, which all of the girls HAD to have," she said.

Gallery: Joyce (Berthiaume) Sutherland and Jim Sutherland at the Washburn High School prom in 1953. They were married six years later.

Gallery: Sue Olson of Mankato submitted this photo of her parents, Marge Engelmann and Ted Pittorf, at her mother's senior prom for Humboldt High School (St. Paul).

Gallery: Lisa Boevers of Faribault sent in this photo of Barbara Morris and Arlen Gaasedelen at the Faribault Senior Prom in 1952.

Gallery: Craig and Sharilyn (Lokhorst) Wissink of Osseo in 1958 at their junior prom at Baldwin (Wis.) High School. "The theme was April Love and we sent a letter to Pat Boone inviting him to our prom."

Gallery: Nancy Anderson of Plymouth and her prom date, Andy, in 1973. They dated throughout high school but eventually married other people. They found each other -- and love -- again 30 years later and have been together for 11 years.

Gallery: Dianne Wodarck and Don Rowe at prom in 1954 at the all-girls St. Anthony High School, Minneapolis: "I went to an all girl school, so we had to ask the boys." Dianne and her date married "many, many years later," she said.

Gallery: Ronnie and Roni at the St. Francis High School prom in 1964. Ronnie and Roni are Ronnie Casper and Veronica Netteberg Johnson. Photo submitted by Roni, of Columbia Heights.

Gallery: Karrie Johnson of Edina attended prom in 1995 with her best friend, Ben. Twenty years later, she says she's still getting wear out of the dress, thanks to Halloween and New Year's Eve.

Gallery: Beth (Sartor) Obermeyer of Minneapolis in 1960 with her prom date, Buster Heneman. She says the dress was designed for dancing, not sitting!

Gallery: Mark Dobbelmann and Cathy Gross at the Edina Senior Prom in 1969. "Cathy made her dress and it was beautiful," says Mark, who married Cathy in 1970. They live in Eagan.

Gallery: Paula Marxen Peterson of Shakopee sent in this photo of her "stylish group" from Minnetonka High School in 1972.

Gallery: Pat Yentzer took this in May 2014 when her youngest son and friends went to the Wayzata High School prom.

Gallery: Mark and Robyn Isaacson at their 1981 prom in Thief River Falls, Minn. "Kids in this digital age won't know the heartbreak of getting a photographer's one-snap photo back, just to see that your eyes were closed," says Robyn.

Gallery: Robyn Gray and Greg Nelson attended prom at Grafton Central High School in Grafton, N.D., in 1979. She was a junior, he a senior. The theme was "Imagine" and the prom was held in the school gym. Robyn's mom made the dress, and the gym was decorated with streamers and balloons.

Gallery: Mac Willemssen of Chaska at the 1965 Clarion (Iowa) High School prom. Willemssen says he was shy in high school and this was his only real date: "I decided to go big or go home. Joyce Swanson was the homecoming queen and she said 'yes' to my invitation."

We usually don’t need an excuse to take a walk down memory lane, but some events almost require it. Case in point: prom. We asked readers to take a look back at their prom photos, and got nearly 100 responses.

The oldest photo was from 1945, submitted by Joyce Hertaus of Wayzata. Joyce said that most of the senior boys had already enlisted in the service during World War II by the time prom came, so she went with a junior. (And she also pointed out the size of her corsage!)