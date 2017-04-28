We usually don’t need an excuse to take a walk down memory lane, but some events almost require it. Case in point: prom. We asked readers to take a look back at their prom photos, and got nearly 100 responses.

The oldest photo was from 1945, submitted by Joyce Hertaus of Wayzata. Joyce said that most of the senior boys had already enlisted in the service during World War II by the time prom came, so she went with a junior. (And she also pointed out the size of her corsage!)