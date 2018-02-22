THE MINNESOTANS

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Jessie Diggins (Afton)

Results: Won a gold medal, along with Kikkan Randall, in the team sprint Wednesday. Finished fifth in 4x5km relay, fifth in 10km freestyle, sixth in classic sprint and fifth in 7.5km skiathlon.

Up next: TBD, 30km mass start classic, 12:15 a.m. Sunday

Rosie Frankowski (Minneapolis)

Up next: 30km classic mass start, 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

ALPINE SKIING

Lindsey Vonn (Burnsville)

Results: Won a bronze medal in the downhill Tuesday; previously sixth in the super-G.

Up next: Combined, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

BIATHLON

Leif Nordgren (Marine on St. Croix)

Results: 66th in 20km individual, 50th in 12.5km pursuit and 58th in 10km sprint.

Up next: 4x7.5km relay, 5:15 a.m. Friday.

MEN'S CURLING

John Shuster (Chisholm), Tyler George (Duluth), John Landsteiner (Duluth), Joe Polo (Duluth)

Result: Defeated Great Britain 10-4 to improve to 5-4 in round-robin play.

Up next: vs. Canada, 5:05 a.m. Thursday in the semifinals.

WOMEN'S CURLING

Tabitha Peterson (St. Paul), Aileen Geving (Duluth), Cory Christensen (Duluth)

Result: Lost to Sweden 9-6 Wednesday to finish 4-5 in round-robin play. Did not advance in tournament.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Hannah Brandt (Vadnais Heights/Gophers), Gigi Marvin (Warroad/Gophers), Dani Cameranesi (Plymouth/Gophers), Lee Stecklein (Roseville/Gophers), Maddie Rooney (Andover/Minnesota Duluth), Amanda Kessel (Gophers), Kelly Pannek (Plymouth/Gophers), Sidney Morin (Minnetonka/Minnesota Duluth)

Result: Beat Finland 5-0 Sunday in semifinals.

Up next: vs. Canada, 10:10 p.m. Wednesday in gold medal game.

MEN'S HOCKEY

Jordan Greenway (Wild prospect), Ryan Stoa (Bloomington/Gophers), Will Borgen (Moorhead/St. Cloud State), Garrett Roe (St. Cloud State)

Result: Eliminated 3-2 in a shootout by Czechs in the quarterfinals Tuesday.