Rating Player '18-19 team Hometown College
19 Bobby Brink, RW Sioux City (USHL) Excelsior Denver
36 Jackson LaCombe, D Shattuck-St. Mary’s Chaska Minnesota
46 Drew Helleson, D U.S. Under-18 Team Farmington Boston College
60 Grant Silianoff, RW Cedar Rapids (USHL) Edina Notre Dame
69 Mike Koster, D Chaska High School Chaska Minnesota
75 Will Francis, D Cedar Rapids (USHL) Shoreview Minnesota Duluth
89 Bryce Brodzinski, RW Blaine High School Ham Lake Minnesota
90 Aaron Huglen, C Roseau High School Roseau Minnesota
97 Ryder Donovan, C Duluth East High School Duluth Wisconsin
98 Rhett Pitlick, LW Chaska High School Chaska Minnesota
100 Trevor Janicke, C Central Illinois (USHL) Maple Grove Notre Dame
106 Garrett Pinoniemi, C Holy Family Catholic High School Delano Minnesota
115 Ben Brinkman, D University of Minnesota Edina Minnesota
147 Joshua Luedtke, D Minnetonka High School Minnetonka Denver
176 Nate Warner, LW St. Cloud Cathedral High School Sartell Minnesota
178 Spencer Meier, D St. Cloud State University Sartell St. Cloud State
180 Jackson Jutting, C Prior Lake High School Prior Lake Colorado College
195 Jack Jensen, C Eden Prairie High School Eden Prairie Minnesota
196 Kaden Bohlsen, RW Des Moines (USHL) Willmar Omaha
203 Michael Vorlicky, D Edina High School Edina Wisconsin
Goalie
11 Ethan Haider Minnesota Magicians (NAHL) Maple Grove Clarkson