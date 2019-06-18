Rating            Player        '18-19 team           Hometown  College

19        Bobby Brink, RW Sioux City (USHL) Excelsior Denver

36        Jackson LaCombe, D Shattuck-St. Mary’s Chaska Minnesota

46        Drew Helleson, D U.S. Under-18 Team Farmington Boston College

60        Grant Silianoff, RW Cedar Rapids (USHL) Edina Notre Dame

69        Mike Koster, D Chaska High School Chaska Minnesota

75        Will Francis, D Cedar Rapids (USHL) Shoreview Minnesota Duluth

89       Bryce Brodzinski, RW Blaine High School Ham Lake Minnesota

90       Aaron Huglen, C Roseau High School Roseau Minnesota

97       Ryder Donovan, C Duluth East High School Duluth Wisconsin

98       Rhett Pitlick, LW Chaska High School Chaska Minnesota

100     Trevor Janicke, C Central Illinois (USHL) Maple Grove Notre Dame

106     Garrett Pinoniemi, C Holy Family Catholic High School Delano Minnesota

115     Ben Brinkman, D University of Minnesota Edina Minnesota

147     Joshua Luedtke, D Minnetonka High School Minnetonka Denver

176     Nate Warner, LW St. Cloud Cathedral High School Sartell Minnesota

178     Spencer Meier, D St. Cloud State University Sartell St. Cloud State

180     Jackson Jutting, C Prior Lake High School Prior Lake Colorado College

195     Jack Jensen, C Eden Prairie High School Eden Prairie Minnesota

196    Kaden Bohlsen, RW Des Moines (USHL) Willmar Omaha

203   Michael Vorlicky, D Edina High School Edina Wisconsin

Goalie

11     Ethan Haider Minnesota Magicians (NAHL) Maple Grove Clarkson