ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesotans have another gender option when applying for a driver's license or renewing an old one.
Besides the usual male or female, applicants can now check 'X' if they don't want to be identified as a man or woman. The unannounced option began Monday on the first day the state began accepting applications for the new Real ID, which has more stringent requirements.
The state Driver and Vehicle Services division says applicants don't need to provide any documentation if they want to mark 'X' for gender. The agency says the third gender option was a business decision to "better serve all Minnesotans."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
State investigates fatal police shooting in Hastings
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says it's investigating the fatal shooting of a man by a police officer in Hastings.
Local
Fallen prison officer honored at Fort Snelling funeral
Hundreds of law enforcement officers have gathered at Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel in St. Paul to honor the life of Joe Parise, the second Minnesota corrections officer to die in the line of duty in just two months.
Local
Philanthropist Diane Sims Page, wife of Alan Page, dies
She made a name in her own right helping "execute a lot of Alan's wishes and dreams."
State + Local
Minnesota now offers 'X' for gender option on driver's licenses
The unannounced change began Monday, when the state began accepting Real ID applications.
National
Lawsuit in police shooting of Australian woman put on hold
A lawsuit filed by the family of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer last year has been put on hold while a criminal case against the officer proceeds.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.