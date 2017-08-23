Lisa Kay would quit her job. Natalie Gunaseelan would buy her first house and travel. James Sowada said he might faint.

Oh the things people would do if they struck it rich by winning the estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night’s drawing. It’s the second largest prize in the game’s 25-year history, topped only by a $1.6 billion prize shared by three ticket holders in January 2016.

Despite only a .0000003 percent chance of winning the grand prize — the staggering odds are 1 in 292,201,338 — Minnesota lottery players are up against other odds, too. There hasn’t been a Powerball winner in state for more than four years.

None of that mattered to Gunaseelan, of St. Paul, who plunked down $2 for a lottery ticket at Billy and Marty’s convenience store in the U.S. Bank Plaza in Minneapolis and hoped that the numbers of 6, 10, 33, 40 and 55 and Powerball 18 came up in the drawing at 9:59 p.m. Central time.

“All my dreams would come true,” said Gunaseelan, who doesn’t normally play the lottery but admitted that the prospect of winning a large prize drew her in.

Lottery fever was growing at a fever pitch across the state where business was brisk at the 3,000 retailers that sell lottery tickets, lottery officials said.

Top 20 retailers for selling winning lottery tickets: 1. Cub Foods, 3550 Vicksburg Lane N, Plymouth 2. M & H Gas, 510 Main Ave, Moorhead 3. Hornbacher Foods, 101 11th St. S., Moorhead 4. Cub Foods, 12900 Riverdale Dr., Coon Rapids 5. Cash Wise Foods, 113 S. Waite Ave, Waite Park 6. Airport FOU MSP (Lottery Kiosk), 4300 Glumack Dr, Room D, St. Paul 7. Cub Foods, 7555 W. Broadway, Brooklyn Park 8. Holiday Station, 10900 Hwy 55, Plymouth 9. Orton’s Moorhead Holiday, 725 30th Ave. S, Moorhead 10. Holiday Station, 1325 E. Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata 11. Cub Foods, 614 W. Central Ent., Duluth 12. Holiday Station, 8920 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington 13. Family Fare, 2605 8 St., Moorhead 14. SuperAmerica, 750 W. Main St., Anoka 15. Cub Foods, 5301 36th Ave. N, Crystal 16. Coborn’s, 110 First St. S., Sauk Rapids 17. Holiday Station, 3615 Pilot Knob Rd., Eagan 18. Holiday Station, 3020 Fernbrook Lane N., Plymouth 19. Bills Superette, 3100 N. Brookdale, Brooklyn Park 20. Teal’s Market, Hwy 2 & 371, Cass Lake Source: Minnesota Lottery

Cash registers were steadily ringing at the Cub Foods on Vicksburg Lane in Plymouth, which is the luckiest place in Minnesota to buy a Powerball ticket, according to state lottery officials. At the M & H gas station on Main Avenue in Moorhead, lines formed at 5:30 a.m. and were out the door for a good part of the day, said station attendant Jesse Joy.

“We are known for our lottery,” he said, noting the station is the second luckiest place to buy Powerball tickets. “That’s part of why we are so busy.”

The buzz was palpable at Billy and Marty’s where hopes were high with the prospect of being the one. There has not been a Powerball winner in the last 20 drawings since June 10 when the jackpot was $447.8 million and the winning ticket was sold in California.

Kay, who bought 10 tickets at the downtown convenience store, said she was going to put an end to that streak.

“I’m gong to win,” said Kay, who currently works in a downtown spa and drives for Lyft but would quit if she won. “My customers would be disappointed, but they’d get over it.”

The prospects of somebody winning goes up the longer the lottery goes, said Adam Prock of the state lottery office. As jackpots grow, more people play and more number combinations get covered, he said.

Still, if nobody wins on Wednesday, the top prize would soar over $1 billion for the next drawing on Saturday. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.87.

Gerry Sieben was part of an office pool that bought 28 tickets Wednesday at Billy and Marty’s. Sowada bought just a single ticket.

Prock noted it only takes one ticket to win and that buying lots of combinations are not necessarily better than buying a single ticket.

“I think I’d faint or pass out, then I’d get a tax attorney,” Sowada said after his noontime purchase. “I think I’d use the winnings and give to a charitable organization.”

Anybody who matches the number on all five white balls and the red Powerball has the option to choose an annuity option to receive 30 payments over 29 years or take a cash option, which would be $443.3 million, according to Powerball

There are 69 white balls in the hopper, but some numbers come up more than others. Number 32 had come up the most (25 times) since numbers were expanded in 2015. The number 35 has come up the least with only five appearances. The most frequent red Powerball number is nine while 14 had been drawn the least. Powerball numbers run from 1 to 26.

Retailers earn a $50,000 reward for selling the winning ticket, and that has outlets such as Kwik Trip in Chanhassen rooting for every ticket they sell.

“Our machine is getting a work out today, said manager Phil Sell. “Our customers say they will tip us and won’t forget us if they win.”

Powerball is played in 44 States, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

“It’s fun to think what you might do with $700 million. Tomorrow might look different,” Prock said. “It’s exciting, it’s fun, but do play responsibly.”