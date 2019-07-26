Local competitors
Thursday’s results for Minnesota-connected athletes at the USATF outdoor championships:
• Heather Kampf (Minneapolis/Team USA Minnesota): 26th, women’s 1,500 meters (4:25:45)
• Harun Abda (Fridley/Gophers): qualified for Friday’s semifinals, men’s 800 (1:48.35)
• Mason Ferlic (St. Paul): qualified for Saturday’s finals, men’s 3,000 steeplechase (8:33.67)
• Obsa Ali (Richfield/Gophers): qualified for Saturday’s finals, men’s 3,000 steeplechase (8:34.41)
• Maddie Van Beek (Perham): 18th, women’s 10,000 final (34:04.81)
• Kevin Lewis (Richfield/Team USA Minnesota): 19th, men’s 10,000 (29:42.98)
• Garrett Heath (Winona): did not finish, men’s 10,000
• Joel Reichow (White Bear Lake/Team USA Minnesota): did not finish, men’s 10,000
Friday’s entries
• Ben Blankenship (Stillwater/Gophers): men’s 1,500, first round
• Payton Otterdahl (Rosemount): men’s shot put, final
• Sean Donnelly (Gophers): men’s hammer throw, final
• Abda, men’s 800, semifinals