Local competitors

Thursday’s results for Minnesota-connected athletes at the USATF outdoor championships:

• Heather Kampf (Minneapolis/Team USA Minnesota):  26th, women’s 1,500 meters (4:25:45)

• Harun Abda (Fridley/Gophers): qualified for Friday’s semifinals, men’s 800 (1:48.35)

• Mason Ferlic (St. Paul): qualified for Saturday’s finals, men’s 3,000 steeplechase (8:33.67)

• Obsa Ali (Richfield/Gophers): qualified for Saturday’s finals, men’s 3,000 steeplechase (8:34.41)

• Maddie Van Beek (Perham): 18th, women’s 10,000 final (34:04.81)

• Kevin Lewis (Richfield/Team USA Minnesota): 19th, men’s 10,000 (29:42.98)

• Garrett Heath (Winona): did not finish, men’s 10,000

• Joel Reichow (White Bear Lake/Team USA Minnesota): did not finish, men’s 10,000

Friday’s entries

• Ben Blankenship (Stillwater/Gophers): men’s 1,500, first round

• Payton Otterdahl (Rosemount): men’s shot put, final

• Sean Donnelly (Gophers): men’s hammer throw, final

• Abda, men’s 800, semifinals