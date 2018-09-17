Minnesotan Scot Storm of near Freeport won the federal duck stamp art competition Saturday in judging held in Las Vegas. Storm's painting depicted a Wood Duck drake and a decoy of the same species. His work will appear on the 2018-2019 stamp required to hunt waterfowl.

In what can be considered a rare circumstance, Minnesota's three Hautman brothers -- Jim, Joe, and Bob -- were blanked. Between them, they have won 13 of the previous 29 competitons along with numerous second and third places. Last year they finished 1-2-3.

Winning second this year was Frank Mittlestadt of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. He also chose Wood Duck as his subject. Another Wisconsin artist, Greg Alexander of Ashand won third. His bird was a Lesser Scaup.