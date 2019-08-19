Minnesota native Jason Line won a race for an NHRA-record 16th consecutive season on Sunday, racing to a wire-to-wire victory in Pro Stock at his home track during the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.

Leah Pritchett (Top Fuel) and Ron Capps (Funny Car) won in their respective categories for Don Schumacher Racing.

Line, the No. 1 qualifier, used a run of 6.597 seconds at 209.10 miles per Hour in his Summit Racing Equipment Chevrolet Camaro to beat Erica Enders’ 6.604 at 207.59 in the final round. It is Line’s 49th career victory and first in 2019.

It was his second career Brainerd win, but Sunday marked the first time he could celebrate at his home track; his 2014 event win was completed in Indianapolis after a rain delay.

Line, of Wright, Minn., knocked off Wally Stroupe, Alex Laughlin and Deric Kramer to reach the final round. Enders, the No. 2 qualifier, beat Shane Tucker, Chris McGaha and Seattle winner Matt Hartford to reach her 48th career final.

“This is very cool,” Line said. “As we get older, you realize these moments are going to be few and far between and less chance of them happening, so it’s very special. Right now it feels special, but it’s going be feel more special later on, for sure. It was just a great weekend and a fun day. We had a great car and you want to win here in front of your friends and family. To see them and see how happy they are, it’s super special. This place has been a big part of our lives.”

Pritchett ended a 26-event winless streak in Top Fuel, beating Mike Salinas in the final with a 4.066-second run at 235.72 mph for her eighth career Top Fuel title.

“I was great to see the win light, especially for Don Schumacher Racing,” Pritchett said.

Capps beat Tommy Johnson Jr. with a 3.946 to 3.947 in a Dodge Charger. Capps has three victories this year and 63 overall.