"Virgil Wander," the first novel in 10 years by Minnesota writer Leif Enger, has been long-listed for this year's Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence.

Enger will speak at Talking Volumes at the Fitzgerald Theater tomorrow night.

Also on the list are Tayari Jones' "An American Marriage," Anne Tyler's "Clock Dance," and 23 other novels.

The nonfiction long list includes Wil Haygood's "Tigerland" (Haygood will be in St. Paul on Oct. 30 for Club Book), Susan Orlean's "The Library Book," and Clemantine Wamariya's "The Girl Who Smiled Beads."

The short lists will be announced Oct. 24 and the winners will be announced in January.

Here are the lists.