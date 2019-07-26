BRANDON, S.D. — The Highway Patrol has identified the woman killed in a four-vehicle crash in eastern South Dakota.
Twenty-two-year-old Brooke Thompson, of Luverne, Minnesota died in the collision on Interstate 90 northwest of Brandon Tuesday.
Officials say charges are pending in the crash. The patrol says a Chevy Impala, Jeep Grand Cherokee and GMC Terrain were westbound and nearly stopped as traffic merged due to road construction. A box truck struck the Terrain and rear-ended the Jeep, then pushed the Impala into the grass median. Thompson was driving the Jeep and died at the scene.
Two others suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital.
