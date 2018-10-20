ROCHESTER, Minn. — A Minnesota woman is trying to solve the mystery of a 1955 class ring found along a gravel road near Sargeant in Mower County.
The Post Bulletin reports that Barb Nelson spotted the ring in 1973 while riding a horse over to her neighbor's house. After initially failing to track down the ring's owner, she set it aside in a jewelry box. Nelson recently came across the ring again and is hoping to find answers.
Nelson says the ring is made for a woman and is about a size six. She says the ring includes the initials G.S.
Nelson says the ring is from Hammond High School and dated 1955. While there's a town named Hammond in Minnesota, there's no Hammond High School in the state.
Minnesota woman hopes to solve decades-old class ring mystery
