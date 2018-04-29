MINNEAPOLIS — A 29-year-old woman has died of injuries suffered in a crash during the mid-April snowstorm that hit the Minneapolis area.
The Hennepin County medical examiner's office says Jennifer Lovering of Eden Prairie died Wednesday at HCMC, 10 days after the accident.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Lovering was driving her car on Highway 5 in Eden Prairie shortly before 7 p.m. on April 15 when she spun out on the ice, stopping in the median.
Lovering got out and started digging her car out of the snow when an SUV also slid into the median and struck Lovering, pinning her between the two vehicles.
The Star Tribune reports the SUV driver and her passenger were not hurt.
