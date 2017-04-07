Lisa Richardson loves marathons so much she’s going to the ends of the earth to run them.

In November 2015, the 41-year-old Hastings woman ran “the Southernmost Marathon on Earth,” the Antarctic Ice Marathon, on a glacier in the Antarctic continent.

On Sunday, she aims to run the North Pole Marathon, the world’s most northerly marathon.

She’s not the fastest or the most experienced runner.

Richardson has run about six marathons total since she took up the sport in 2011, according to her husband, Chad Richardson. Her personal best for the race is over five hours. In the challenging conditions in Antarctica, it took her nearly nine hours to finish the 26.2 miles. But her aim now is to run a marathon on all seven continents of the world.

Chad Richardson said running has been part of a healthy transformation for his wife, which included quitting smoking and losing weight.

“She’s been an inspiration to a lot of people, including me,” Richardson said of his wife, an orthodontic assistant and mother of two.

For the North Pole Marathon, Lisa Richardson flew to Oslo, Norway, and will head to a costal island called Spitsbergen before flying to Barneo Ice Camp, a temporary air strip and base camp built by Russian paratroopers at the top of the world for the Russia Geographical Society.

That’s where Richardson will run laps on a 4.2-kilometer loop on the snow and ice floating on the Arctic Ocean watched by race organizers who have rifles on hand in case a polar bear shows up.

The race website says racers could expect windchill temperatures to be 22 below or colder.

“It’s really crazy,” Chad Richardson said. His wife wasn’t currently available to talk, as she is in mid-flight to the race destination.

“It’s sure something you have to wrap your brain around: I’m getting on a plane and I’m flying to the North Pole,” said Heather Carr, an Eden Prairie orthodontist and a friend of Lisa Richardson.

Carr raced the North Pole Marathon last year and did the Antarctic Ice Marathon in 2014. When she heard of an open space for a runner in the 2015 Antarctic race due to a last minute cancellation, she called Richardson.

Chad Richardson said his wife made the decision to do the polar race even though she only had two and a half weeks before she needed to board a plane to Chile to catch the flight to Antarctica.

“I don’t know that she had so much adventurous spirit before she started running,” he said.

About 55 people for each race pay around $15,000 to a race tour operator for the privilege of running a polar marathon.

The North Pole Marathon race organizer says that less than 100 people have completed its Marathon Grand Slam Club, finishing a marathon on all seven continents and at the North Pole.

Richardson said he thinks his wife, who grew up in Puerto Rico, will be the only Puerto Rican to run a marathon at both Antarctica and at the North Pole.

He said his wife has also run a marathon in Poland. She’s thinking about running a marathon in Thailand for her Asian race, and running a marathon around a volcano in Chile to cross South America off her list.