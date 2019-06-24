ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild defenseman Brad Hunt has agreed to a two-year contract worth $1.4 million.
Hunt had five points in 29 games with the Wild last season after coming over from Vegas in a midseason trade.
The 30-year-old Hunt, a native of British Columbia who played at Bemidji State, has 39 points in 128 career NHL games with five teams.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
LEADING OFF: Yanks try for HR record, Braves-Cubs cool off
A look at what's happening around the majors today:HOMER HAPPYAaron Judge, Gary Sánchez, Edwin Encarnación and the New York Yankees try to set the major…
Twins
Diamondbacks top Dodgers 8-5, end winning streak at 6 games
Arizona made sure there wouldn't be any late heroics in a fourth straight game by the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.
Twins
David Dahl's two-run homer carries Rockies past Giants 2-0
The Colorado Rockies put a forgettable weekend at Dodger Stadium behind them and started fresh.
Twins
Kipnis hits walk-off homer in 10th as Indians edge Royals
Jason Kipnis spun as he approached home plate and deftly avoided being soaked with ice water by teammate Francisco Lindor.
Twins
Yanks homer in record-tying 27th straight game, beat Toronto
Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton stretched the Yankees' home run streak to a record-tying 27 games, and New York beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-8 Monday night.