Montreal Canadiens (4-2-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (1-6-0, seventh in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens travel to take on the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota finished 37-36-9 overall with a 16-18-7 record at home a season ago. The Wild scored 49 power play goals with a 20.3% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Montreal went 44-30-8 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 19-18-4 on the road. The Canadiens scored 31 power play goals on 234 power play opportunities last season.

In their last meeting on Oct. 17, Montreal won 4-0.

Wild Injuries: Joel Eriksson Ek: out (lower body).

Canadiens Injuries: Joel Armia: day to day (lower body).