– A decorated U.S. war veteran with two decades’ experience in military intelligence, Lt. Col. Faye Cuevas spent half her career providing intelligence support to U.S. counter-insurgencies in Iraq, Afghanistan and the Horn of Africa. Now she is using her expertise to fight a different kind of conflict: the war on wildlife poaching.

Calling herself “the accidental conservationist,” Cuevas, an air force officer and a trained lawyer originally from Le Center, Minn., is not your typical wildlife enthusiast. She is determined to use her skills, honed in conflicts all over the world, to help save the planet’s remaining wild elephants.

“If you start to really untangle how poaching happens — how poachers are armed, how they’re connected into larger networks and how those networks can move ivory and horn on a global scale, who protects them? Who provides logistics? — it resembles a war in anything but name,” Cuevas said.

In the U.S. Air Force, Cuevas worked on the controversial drone program, collecting intelligence on individuals and organizations identified as threats.

Cuevas can pinpoint the moment she realized that she wanted to fight poaching.

“The first time that I saw an elephant in the wild was in Amboseli National Park here in Kenya two years ago,” she said. “It was life-changing.”

Faye Cuevas uses her intelligence background to help save the planet’s remaining wild elephants.

“At the current rate of elephant decline, my 6-year-old daughter won’t have an opportunity to see an elephant in the wild before she’s old enough to vote,” she said. “Which just is unacceptable to me.”

Enter tenBoma — or “10 homesteads” — which uses technology to pull together diverse sources of information, from rangers to conservation groups. Cuevas analyzes the data to “create value in information in ways that it rises to the level of intelligence.”

Together with the U.S.-based International Fund for Animal Welfare, Cuevas introduced a smartphone-based software app that allows rangers and field investigators to share information immediately, rather than write it up in reports at the end of a day’s patrolling.

“The Kenya Wildlife Service and other many conservation groups are doing fantastic conservation work,” she said. “However, the reality is that there are other challenges — from a cyber perspective, from a global criminal network perspective — that really necessitate security approaches integrated into conservation strategies.”

The number of Africa’s savannah elephants had dropped to about 350,000 by 2014 because of poaching, according to a recent study.

Wildlife crime is worth $10 billion to $20 billion a year globally, Interpol said. Kenya, a major source country for trafficking in elephant ivory and rhino horn, has strongly supported a total ban on both for decades. The government’s Kenya Wildlife Service is working closely with Cuevas.

“There’s excitement in the team because we’ve seen the results” of Cuevas’ work, said David Karanja, senior warden in the wildlife service’s intelligence department.

TenBoma is being tested in the Tsavo Conservation Area, which covers more than 16,200 square miles encompassing two of Kenya’s biggest national parks.

After running tenBoma from Washington, Cuevas has moved to Nairobi to be closer to her work — and to her goal of defeating wildlife crime networks. “It is a war that we have not won, but I would say it is a war that we are winning,” Cuevas said. “And if we can continue with the same momentum, we can ultimately win the war.”