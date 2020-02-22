Minnesota Timberwolves (16-38, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (38-18, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to stop its seven-game road slide when the Timberwolves visit Denver.

The Nuggets are 25-10 in conference play. Denver is the top team in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up 106.8 points and holding opponents to 45.7 percent shooting.

The Timberwolves are 2-9 against Northwest Division opponents. Minnesota is at the bottom of the Western Conference shooting 33.2 percent from 3-point range.

The Nuggets won the last matchup between these two squads 107-100 on Jan. 20. Michael Porter Jr. scored 20 points to help lead Denver to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic has averaged 20.8 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jokic has averaged 10.6 rebounds and added 26.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Denver.

D'Angelo Russell leads the Timberwolves averaging 9.7 assists while scoring 22 points per game. Jordan McLaughlin has averaged 4.6 assists and scored 9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 113.8 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 1-9, averaging 118.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points on 49.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Bol Bol: out (foot).

Timberwolves: Jake Layman: out (toe), Jaylen Nowell: day to day (illness), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (wrist).