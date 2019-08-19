Laquon Treadwell had more important things on his mind than a preseason game, doing enough to make the Vikings’ 53-man roster or a potential trade that coach Mike Zimmer hinted the team is shopping for after Sunday night’s 25-19 win over Seattle at U.S. Bank Stadium.

After a game-high four catches for a team-high 47 yards, the fourth-year receiver said he was told Saturday that his grandmother, Judy Young, has been hospitalized in Chicago with an illness Treadwell wouldn’t reveal and has been given three months to live.

“I was kind of focused on that,” Treadwell said. “That’s another adversity. I have to come out and play a game, but I got that call [Saturday]. I just got to stay positive. It’s part of life.

“I’m flying to Chicago [Monday] to see her in the hospital. I’m going to make the most of it and enjoy that time with her.”

It comes at a time when Treadwell, a former first-round draft pick, is fighting to a roster spot.

“It’s kind of fun being the underdog,” Treadwell said.

Asked if a former first-round pick can be an underdog, Treadwell said, “Yeah, I can because over the last few years I haven’t played up to that potential. There are other guys undrafted play better than me. Over time, things change. Now it’s time for me to prove myself. Adversity is a little fun. I smile in the face of adversity.”

During a 12-play touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, Treadwell caught three passes for 42 yards, three first downs and also drew a pass interference penalty for another first down.

– try to showcase him a little bit, I guess,” Zimmer said. “He made some nice plays.”

MARK CRAIG