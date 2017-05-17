With the last of the structural steel installed on their new Eagan headquarters, Minnesota Vikings owner Mark Wilf and team executives opened the doors to media Wednesday, offering a first look since groundbreaking 10 months ago.

The work isn’t done yet, but the team plans to move into the new digs March 1, 2018, shortly after the 2018 Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings have called Winter Park in Eden Prairie home for 37 years. The organization has expanded and needs much more space both for corporate offices and practice facilities.

Chief operating officer Kevin Warren says “no decisions made” on whether the Vikings training camp will move from Mankato to Eagan.

The team, led by owners Mark and Zygi Wilf, had been quietly looking for land to build a new home that many assumed would remain in the west metro so it was a surprise when the Wilfs announced the purchase of the former headquarters of Northwest Airlines just south of Interstate 494.

Less a year ago, in June 2016, the Vikings won site plan approval from the Eagan City Council for the project. Ground was broken on a sweltering afternoon last summer.

The team’s new home features an outdoor 10,000-seat stadium, the frame of which is visible to drivers passing by. The Vikings envision playing host to what they call “Friday Night Lights” football games for high schoolers.

Mark Wilf told the media Wednesday morning the new headquarters will include a “fan-friendly, family environment.”

The new digs will add office space, bringing into one building the executives now spread across the Twin Cities in multiple venues.

Practice facilities, broadcast capacity, technology advancements are all part of the expansive new facility being funded by the Wilfs.

The headquarters will use 40 acres of a site almost five times that size. The Wilfs, New Jersey-based real estate developers, plan to phase-in additional construction on the land including a hotel, residential space, retail and restaurants while keeping park space and wetlands intact.

Wednesday’s preview included a bus tour of the construction. The team expects to give a full tour of the site in the fall.

The new headquarters isn’t Winter Park East. It’s called the Twin Cities Orthopedic Performance Center, the team announced last summer.

