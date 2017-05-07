In 2014, Minnesota United went down to 10 men in a 2-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City.

In 2016, the teams accumulated 11 yellow cards in a 2-1 extra time victory for Kansas City.

In 2017, United had another first in its inaugural Major League Soccer season: its first fight with about 20 minutes left in an eventual 2-0 win for the Loons against its rival Sunday at TCF Bank Stadium.

United’s holding midfielder Sam Cronin took exception to a hard challenge by Kansas City’s star forward Dom Dwyer. United team captain Francisco Calvo then rushed in to defend his teammate, resulting in yellow cards to him and Dwyer.

That scuffle probably just made the win all the sweeter as United (3-5-2) took down one of the top Western conference teams (5-2-3) in front of an announced attendance of 17,709 to avenge those U.S. Open Cup losses back from the North American Soccer League era.

United forward Abu Danladi, making his first-ever MLS start, scored his first-ever professional goal in the 22nd minute off winger Miguel Ibarra’s cross. That goal ended a shut-out streak for Kansas City that had stretched more than two matches and 200 minutes. Ibarra would again make an incredible assist on Christian Ramirez’s diving header in the 40th minute.

Kansas City did not play its usual right-back Graham Zusi and right-side center-back Ike Opara, instead giving Igor Juliao at right-back and Kevin Ellis at center-back their 2017 debuts. United thoroughly took advantage of that side of the pitch.

Before this match, Kansas City led the league having allowed only three goals this whole season. United nearly doubled that total in one match.

United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth also staying in the match despite a kick to the face in the 56th minute that injured his nose.