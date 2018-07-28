9 p.m. at Vancouver Whitecaps • FSN Plus, 1500-AM
Loons look to rule on the road
Preview: United (9-11-1, seventh in the Western conference) has three road points, the fewest in all of MLS. A five-game road trip is two games away, but first the Loons have to handle Vancouver (7-9-5, ninth in the Western). Saturday’s match at BC Place will be Vancouver’s fifth match in two weeks, while United has had a week to prepare after coming off a successful three-game homestand.
Quotable: “Can we harness some of that confidence that we’ve been taking into the pitch at home away from home? We know it’s not going to be easy. Traditionally, it’s never easy in Vancouver. They’ve got a lot of threats up front. But we’re probably going there in a different mind-set than we’ve been in the past. The players know what’s expected of them. We’ve spoke about it. And if we want to take this season deep into the end of the year, we have to pick up points on the road.” – United coach Adrian Heath
Numbers: Vancouver 17-year-old midfielder Alphonso Davies will finish the season in MLS before making his MLS-record transfer to German club Bayern Munich, a move that became official earlier this week. The transfer fee was reportedly $13.5 million, with total compensation possibly reaching $22 million.
Injuries: For United, M Sam Cronin (concussion) and D Jerome Thiesson (calf) are out.
Megan Ryan
