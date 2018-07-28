9 p.m. at Vancouver Whitecaps • FSN Plus, 1500-AM

Loons look to rule on the road

Preview: United (9-11-1, seventh in the Western conference) has three road points, the fewest in all of MLS. A five-game road trip is two games away, but first the Loons have to handle Vancouver (7-9-5, ninth in the Western). Saturday’s match at BC Place will be Vancouver’s fifth match in two weeks, while United has had a week to prepare after coming off a successful three-game homestand.

– United coach Adrian Heath

Numbers: Vancouver 17-year-old midfielder Alphonso Davies will finish the season in MLS before making his MLS-record transfer to German club Bayern Munich, a move that became official earlier this week. The transfer fee was reportedly $13.5 million, with total compensation possibly reaching $22 million.

Injuries: For United, M Sam Cronin (concussion) and D Jerome Thiesson (calf) are out.

Megan Ryan