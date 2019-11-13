Minnesota United star Darwin Quintero was right: He’s not returning to the team for which he starred the past two seasons.

Two days after Quintero posted on social media that United declined a contract option for next season, the team traded him Wednesday within MLS to Houston for $600,000 in allocation money and midfielder Marlon Hairston.

Quintero said his goodbye to the club and its supporters in Twitter and Instagram postings, but a United spokesman said Monday that the team hadn’t done so.

It traded Quintero on Wednesday instead, before a three-day trade window expired that evening, sending him to Houston along with a third-round pick in January’s SuperDraft.

United in turn will receive $300,000 in targeted allocation money and $300,000 in general-allocation money, split into $150,000 each for the next two seasons. The trade also clears Quintero’s $2 million salary for 2020 from its payroll and opens up a designated player slot as well.

Hairston, 25, is a versatile wing and full back who played collegiately at Louisville and has played six MLS seasons with Colorado and Houston.

Quintero, a 2018 All Star in his first MLS season and clearly the best and most well-paid player on a losing team, led a winning United team this past season in goals with 10 — four of them on penalty kicks — scored in 31 games.

But he also didn’t start his team’s two biggest games in 2019, both losses, coming off the bench instead as a second-half substitute.

The first was the U.S. Open Cup final at Atlanta on Aug. 27, after he led the lengthy tournament in goal scoring. Quintero subbed for Ozzie Alonso in the 75th minute. The other was United’s first playoff game, a first-round home loss to glitzy L.A. Galaxy on Oct. 20. He entered for Ethan Finlay in the 60th minute after he had felt ill two days before the game.

Quintero turned 32 in September. At season’s start, it seemed certain United would exercise the contract option to bring back its best player. By November, that wasn’t so, not after his uneven season when the team also signed younger midfielders Robin Lod and Thomas Chacon during the mid-summer transfer window.

He played 30 of 34 games in a season when he was bothered by small ankle, groin and other injuries.

Quintero scored 11 goals and had 15 assists in the 2018 season’s 27 games he played for United after he transferred from Club America in Mexico’s Liga MX and signed as the team’s first designated player a month into its second MLS season.

He scored a goal in his first game two weeks later against Portland and delivered six goals and six assists in six July games. He also was named to the MLS Team of the Week five times that season, its Player of the Week once after he scored the first hat trick in United’s MLS history and was named to the MLS All-Star team.

Before this season, United coach Adrian Heath called him “a really special player” and a perennial All Star.

Two days after he was a second-half substitute in the U.S. Open Cup final, Quintero called himself very surprised, upset and hurt when he didn’t start that game. He said he had been told by Heath that he would and expected he’d start.

“I’m happy here, my family is happy here,” Quintero said then. “I’m staying calm. I need to finish the season the best way I can.”