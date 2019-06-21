Minnesota United will play New Mexico United in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup at 7 p.m. July 10 at Allianz Field, the club announced Thursday. It’s the first time the Loons have advanced that far in this tournament.

In the round of 16, the Loons rallied to defeat the host Houston Dynamo 3-2 on Tuesday, with Mason Toye’s goal — his first as a pro — providing the winning margin. The New Mexico team, which competes in the United Soccer League, defeated MSL side FC Dallas 2-1 to advance.

The tournament features 84 teams from all levels of U.S. soccer, from amateur teams through MLS squads.

The Loons-New Mexico match will be streamed on ESPN+.

The Loons hosted their first game of the Open Cup against Sporting Kansas City before an announced crowd of 7,211. Tickets for the July 10 match go on sale today for season-ticket holders and on Monday for the general public, the club said.

Paul Klauda