Minnesota United will play one more game before it takes a break for the World Cup, and it will be a chance at U.S. Open Cup redemption.

The Loons will play host to United Soccer League team FC Cincinnati in the fourth round of the tournament, which pits all levels of soccer in the U.S. against each other. Announced Thursday, the game will take place either June 5 or 6, presumably at TCF Bank Stadium, but a team spokeswoman did not yet have exact details.

United faced MLS rival Sporting Kansas City in last year's tournament and suffered an embarrassing 4-0 loss at Children's Mercy Park. Coach Adrian Heath decided to keep his focus on the league and fielded a largely reserve lineup to Kansas City's full strength one, and it did not go well for the squad.

Those rivals, who have faced each other often in the league regular season, also have an Open Cup history from when United played in the North American Soccer League. They could potentially see each other in the next round of the U.S. Open Cup if both win their matchups.

Cincinnati, a second-division USL team, won't be an easy opponent for the Loons. The team made a run all the way to the semifinals of 2017's tournament The club is also reportedly expected to be another MLS expansion team in the near future.

Here's a random thing I wrote on FC Cincinnati back when I covered the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

Some other notes from practice Thursday at the National Sports Center:

The Loons trained on their new grass fields for the first time, so that was something. Looked like the only person who was missing was outside back Jerome Thiesson, who is dealing with a groin injury that Heath deemed not too serious on Tuesday. He seemed to think Thiesson would be all right to play against the Montreal Impact at 7 p.m. Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.

Goalkeeper Matt Lampson, who is dealing with a knee injury, chilled on the sidelines while long-term injured Marc Burch and Ethan Finlay worked separately.

There's also two guys still training with the team, one being Johan DePicker, whom I've mentioned before. I think the goalkeeper guy is new, so I'll try to get some clarity on that. Stay tuned!