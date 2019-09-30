More from Star Tribune
MN United
Loons draw with LAFC; can still gain home playoff game
Michael Boxall's header in the game's 75th minute was the equalizer after LAFC star Carlos Vela tied MLS's single-season scoring record by getting his 31st goal in the 67th minute.
Twins
Average time of 9-inning MLB game a record 3:05:35
The average time of a nine-inning game reached a record length in the major leagues this season.
Vikings
Scoggins: This was a putrid Soldier Field loss, even by Vikings standards
The problems begin, but don't end, with frazzled quarterback Kirk Cousins, now 5-27 against teams with a winning record.
Twins
Sunday's Twins-Kansas City game recap
A look back at Sunday's season finale.
Sports
Metro Top 10 football: Undefeateds fall in Class 6A
Three top teams in Class 6A lost for the first time: Eden Prairie, Mounds View and Cretin-Derham Hall.