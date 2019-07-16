Minnesota United has its first signing of the transfer period. The team announced Tuesday it has officially signed midfielder Robin Lod, who last played for Spain’s La Liga 2 side Sporting de Gijon. The Finland native will occupy an international spot as United used Target Allocated Money to acquire him.

Earlier reports had Minnesota linked closely to Lod, 26, who should fill a position of need for the playoff-contending Loons. He joins the team pending receipt of his P1 Visa and ITC.

The MLS transfer window opened July 9 and runs through Aug. 7, allowing teams to sign key players ahead of the playoff push. Teams can also make trades to bolster their squad.

The Loons are currently on a four-game MLS winning streak and are fourth in the Western Conference standings with a 10-7-3 record.

“I think his game suits the MLS to a T and I’m expecting big things from him,” coach Adrian Heath said in a release. “He can score goals, he can make goals, he can play three or four positions. I think he can play through the middle, he can certainly play in wide areas.”