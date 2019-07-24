Minnesota United on Tuesday signed French second-division fullback Wilfried Moimbe, the team's second acquisition during this MLS summer-transfer window in which it also obtained Finnish midfielder Robin Lod.

Like Lod, Moimbe must complete immigration paperwork before he is eligible to play. For Lod, United coach Adrian Heath is uncertain but hopeful that will be done before the Aug. 7 U.S. Open Cup semifinal game against Portland. For Moimbe, it likely will be sometime after that.

A 30-year-old who has played in France's top two leagues, Moimbe provides experience and depth to a United team pushing for its first playoff appearance. He is another left-footed left back — and an attacking one at that. Along with rookie Chase Gasper, he helps fill a position need since a May trade sent away captain and veteran Francisco Calvo.

"He's obviously vastly experienced," Heath said. "He has played against wingers who are quick every single week. We think he's going to be fine. It gives us an option there. If anything were to go wrong with Chase, we wouldn't have a natural left-footed fullback. That's something we've been trying to address."

United discovered an MLS All-Star when it acquired veteran right back Romain Metanire after he helped lead his French team to promotion from the second division to first.

Moimbe said he researched MLS and Minnesota United, scouring the internet and speaking to Metanire and Philadelphia's Alejandro Bedoya, a teammate when both played for French first-division FC Nantes, among others. He apparently found the answers he sought.

He said he doesn't like to describe his playing style, but called himself a player who likes to attack, create crossing passing from his outside position, shoot and score, even if defending is his main job.

He said he also wants to "please" his new coach and team.

"I want to train hard," Moimbe said. "I want to give all my body, my heart and my head."

MLS' secondary transfer window is open until Aug. 9. After signing Lod and Moimbe to international-player slots, United still has flexibility to make at least one more move.

"As long as the window is still open, who knows?" Heath asked. "Maybe we can add to the group as well."

JERRY ZGODA

Tanguay joins Iowa Wild as assistant

Former NHL standout Alex Tanguay will be an assistant coach with Iowa of the American Hockey League this season.

Tanguay, 39, played 15 NHL seasons and had 863 points, including 283 goals.

Tim Army is head coach of the Wild's top farm team.

Etc.

•Live horse racing resumes at Canterbury Park on Thursday following a 10-day hiatus to allow for Twin Cities Summer Jam, a music festival held in the racetrack's infield July 18-20. The concert required extensive set up and take down to accommodate the 40,000 fans and 19 musical acts during the three-day event.

•Kathryn VanArragon of Bunker Hills Golf Course and Sierra Bennion of Wildflower Golf Course shot 2-over 75s to share the first-round lead in the MGA Women's Amateur Championship. The three-day event runs through Thursday at Town & Country Club in St. Paul.