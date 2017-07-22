Minnesota United has now gone more than three Major League Soccer matches — 351 minutes — without scoring.

The Loons dropped 3-0 to the New York Red Bulls on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in front of an announced 20,022 — the largest crowd since the 35,000-strong home opener March 12. United (5-12-4) yet again fielded a cobbled-together lineup and short bench against New York (10-8-2) with injuries and various other absences hindering the squad.

New York took the lead in the 16th minute off midfielder Daniel Royer’s distance strike. While United responded to the deficit well, capturing the majority of possession and posting seven shots to New York’s six in the first half, the Loons still couldn’t find an equalizer.

United called for a penalty kick three times in the match, first on back-to-back possible hand-balls in the first half and then when winger Miguel Ibarra went down in New York’s box in the second half. But while fans and players were still lamenting that non-call, New York’s two-time golden boot winner Bradley Wright-Phillips slipped another goal past United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth in the 67th minute.

Forward Alex Muyl added the third score in the 90th minute, going top-shelf.

New additions Scottish winger Sam Nicholson and New Zealand center-back Michael Boxall made their MLS debuts after departing Tuesday for Toronto to sort out their visas. While Nicholson trained with the team Friday, Boxall didn’t return until Friday evening.

Midfielder Collin Martin also made his first start as a Loon, taking the place of injured Sam Cronin. Forward Abu Danladi also came back from injury as a second-half substitute.

When United faces D.C. United at 7 p.m. next Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium, it will be without center-back Brent Kallman. Kallman earned a yellow card for dissent in the 53rd minute and will be suspended on card accumulation. Kallman also left the match in the 60th minute with an injury.