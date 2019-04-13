Minnesota United welcomed a new day in the state’s soccer history with Saturday’s 3-3 draw with New York City FC that said hello to new $250 million Allianz Field.

– a soccer tradition that also was helpful on a cold, windy day-- to cheer their United, which returned home after starting the season with five consecutive roads games and a 3-2 record.

They sang, chanted and cheered - even the Bronx variety for the duration after NYCFC keeper Sean Johnson allowed the strangest of own goals that gave United a 3-2 lead before even 33 minutes were gone in the game.

Saturday’s game was an afternoon of ceremony and celebration that demonstrated everything soccer in America could be, even a bounty of goals.

The teams combined to score five goals in those first 32 minutes and then just one more came the rest of the game: A United own goal tied the game at 3 when a NYCFC corner kick skimmed off Loons defender Francisco Calvo and found the goal’s far side in the 65th minute.

New York midfielder Ismael Tajouri-Shradi delivered the corner kick that found the goal after he scored the goal that tied the game 2-2 with just 18 minutes gone Saturday.

Minnesota United defender Francisco Calvo jumped for a header in the first half off a corner kick against New York City.

United scored first on Ozzie Alonso’s powerful volley from eight yards out in the 13th minute before NYCFC scored twice in a minute to stun the festive crowd and take a 2-1 lead.

Valentin Castellanos tied the game in the 17th minute when he got behind Loons defender Michael Boxall to score and Tajouri-Shradi turned a lovely back-heel pass from a teammate into a shot that Boxall stopped once but couldn’t prevent the second time.

United defender Ike Calvo was guided off the field late in the game after he hit heads hard with Castellanos after both players leapt to head a ball in front of the New York goal.