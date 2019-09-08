As expected, newly acuired Minnesota United midfielder gets his first start as a Loon and his first good look since singing last month in tonight's friendly against CF Pachuco at Allianz Field.

Chacon is listed as a forward along starting striker Angelo Rodriguez, United coach Adrian Heath this week said he'll likely play a "No. 10" attacking midfield position, where Heath envisions him playing in due time.

"It’ll be exciting to see him on the pitch," Heath said during the week. "I'm looking forward to seeing it myself."

There's no TV or radio coverage tonight other than United's regular TV broadcast team will call the game streamed live on mnufc.com.

United has loaned Romario Ibarra to Pachuca for the season with the option of the Mexican club keeping him, but he's with his Ecuadorian national team during this FIFA international window and isn't with Pachuca tonight.

Tonight's lineup is completely a lineup competely remaee by the nature of the game and because six players are away for national-team duty.

Starting midfielders Jan Gregus and Robin Lod are among the six, as are Kevin Molino and Rasmus Schuller.

Toye and Dotson away to train with the U.S. Under-23 national team in Calfornia.

Starters that are here and healthy -- such as Ike Opara, Michael Boxall and Romain Metanire -- are being rested for the regular season's pivotal final six games, starting Wednesday at Houston.

Here's United's lineup tonight:

9 Angelo Rodriguez

10 Miguel Ibarra 11 Thomas Chacon 13 Ethan Finlay

17 Collin Martin 12 Lawrence Olum (C)

86 Wilfried Moimbe-Tahrat 14 Brent Kallman 22 Wyatt Omsberg 2 Carter Manley

Substitutes: Vito Mannone, Ike Opara, Michael Boxall, Romain Metanire, Chase Gasper, Abu Danladi.

1 Dayne St. Clair