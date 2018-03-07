Good news fam, your Easter Sunday is now free for egg-hunting and ham-eating, or whatever it is you do on that day.

Minnesota United announced Wednesday that it had changed the time and date of its rematch with fellow 2017 expansion side Atlanta United to 7 p.m. March 31. The teams were originally scheduled to meet 1 p.m. April 1. A team spokesman said the move was done for the fans, who were concerned with how the match would impact their holiday plans.

Anyhow, some practice updates, since I'm here. I saw forward Christian Ramirez in training gear and kicking around ahead of practice before the team closed the session. So I'm pretty sure he worked separately. Ramirez is working back from that left ankle injury endured in this past Saturday's game. He seems to be walking fine and just wearing a light brace. But he's still a game-time call for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Orlando City.

As for holding midfielder Sam Cronin, coach Adrian Heath said he should have an update on the extent of the veteran's concussion issue "any day now."

"The hope is going to be that he returns," Heath said. "But we need to get an answer pretty quickly because we have to make decision not only for the short term but for long term if it doesn't look good."

Heath said his team has definitely missed Cronin's experience in that defensive midfield role. There is a young No. 6 on his way into the team in Brazilian Luiz Fernando, but his start date is undetermined with his visa still pending.

Adrian Heath on the importance of the holding mid position. Also said he’s hopeful for a Sam Cronin return, but decisions need to be made soon on that front, lest the team need another reinforcement. #MNUFC pic.twitter.com/5DBt1o0AF6 — Megan Ryan (@theothermegryan) March 7, 2018