Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath didn't hold back any words when explaining the importance of his team's match Wednesday against the visiting San Jose Earthquakes.

"This is our most important game of the season so far," Heath said. "We know it's going to be tough. I also know that playing at home, I'll take our chances against anybody. I fully expect us to win."

The Loons (7-7-3) and Earthquakes (7-6-4) are right next to each other in the standings, separated by just one point. United is coming off a dominating 7-1 victory against FC Cincinnati that snapped a three-game MLS losing streak. Visiting San Jose is unbeaten in its last six games, dropping just one of its last 11 MLS matches.

"It's obvious they've all bought in," Heath said. "You look at the games, you listen to the players being interviewed, they've all bought in to what they're doing. Now you can see the end results."

young players seeing more playing time,

United has been buoyed by production from young players getting more minutes, including second-year pro Mason Toye, who scored against Cincinnati in his second consecutive game for United, this time as a substitute. It also got strong play from rookie defender Chase Gasper, who was aggressive and played the ball well in space. Heath went as far as to call him the best Loons player on the pitch.

Gasper, who was drafted No. 15 overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft, started for the first time in his career on Saturday.

The rookie said he'll be working to build off his performance, one that turned some heads considering how often he was around the ball.

"It feels incredible to have your coach say that," Gasper said. "I just thought it was a fantastic team performance."

Gasper's emergence comes at a surging time for the Loons, who scored a club-record seven goals against Cincinnati. Couple that with a pair of U.S. Open Cup victories against Sporting Kansas City and Houston and that's a three-game winning streak against MLS opponents.

While the two teams met on March 9 in a 3-0 victory for the visiting Loons, San Jose, which uses an unusual pressing man-to-man system, looks nothing like its early-season form, Heath said.

For Saturday's match, it should help the Loons are at home, considering they've only lost one decision at Allianz Field in its debut season.

"Every game at home against a Western Conference team is going to be huge for us," Heath said. "It makes such a difference to the table. We're looking forward to it."

United's victory against the Earthquakes was nearly four months ago. Now, in the middle of the playoff push, Heath has been preparing his team for the in-conference clash.

"The results suggest that they're a lot different," Heath said. "They're pretty unique in the way they play the game, probably unlike any other team in the league."