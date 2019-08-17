Minnesota United captain Ozzie Alonso is not in the starting 11 tonight against Orlando City because of what the team lists as a "leg" injury that's presumably unrelated to the sore shoulder that has been bothering him.

He'll be replaced at his defensive midfielder position by rookie Hassani Dotson, who has played multiple positions this season but is envisioned potentially as Alonso's long-term successor at that position.

Star Darwin Quintero will wear the captain's armband tonight against an Orlando team with which both Loons coach Adrian Heath and veteran Kevin Molino have a long history.

Veteran Ethan Finlay is back as a starter after he was a sub in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Colorado and Robin Lod is available off the bench.

Here's the United's 11:

9 Angelo Rodriguez

7 Kevin Molino 25 Darwin Quintero 13 Ethan Finlay

8 Jan Gregus 31 Hassani Dotson

77 Chase Gasper 15 Michael Boxall 3 Ike Opara 19 Romain Metanire

1 Vito Mannone

Substitutes: 16 Robin Lodi, 99 Abu Danladi, 12 Lawrence Olum, 20 Rasmus Schuller, 10 Miguel Ibarra, 97 Dayne St. Clair, 14 Brent Kallman