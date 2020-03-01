– Minnesota United veterans Ozzie Alonso and Ike Opara have been through enough MLS preseasons to know their bodies and routines. Each has arrived at another season opener Sunday in Portland prepared in his own way.

But if coach Adrian Heath intends to pace and measure each player’s minutes through the 34-game season, that won’t come right away with two players who last season formed the spine of his team’s improved defense.

“We’ll take it game by game and see how they are,” Heath said. “But certainly in the early parts this season, we’ll try to get all our team on the field because I think it’s important for everybody those first 10 games: Get plenty of points on the board and give yourself a platform to build from there.”

Opara worked on his own and with training staff much of the preseason, exercising caution with his legs when the team trained on artificial turf at its Blaine facility and limiting chances for contact because of his history of concussions.

“I keep up with myself, I have to,” said Opara, who turned 31 on Feb. 21. “It has been my routine the last few years. It has been working for me, I guess.”

It has worked to the tune of being named MLS Defender of the Year in 2017 with Sporting Kansas City and last season in his first year with United.

“I understand you have to produce to get such luxuries, but it has really worked for me,” Opara said. “I’m tuned in and locked in when I’m with the guys. No one questions the work ethic that comes out. It’s all about trying to win games and staying locked in.

“I heard a great piece of advice as you’re getting older — and I don’t think I’m old by any means: Maybe you don’t take as many reps, but when you take them, do them efficiently and do them hard, at game speed. That’s my focus.”

Alonso played with the starting 11 through most of preseason, except for a game he missed so he could attend to a personal matter back home in Miami. He started all 27 games he played last season, his first with United — the most he had played since 2016 — and turned 34 in November.

“I feel good,” Alonso said. “This preseason has been good. Everybody is ready to go. I’m excited for another season.”

Opara started 29 of the 30 games he played last season, which was one of his best.

“They’re at an age now where they know what’s good for their body,” Heath said.