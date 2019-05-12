BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Minnesota United FC’s offensive attack seemed as cold as the unseasonably chilly weather that settled over SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday night.

The Loons managed just two first half shots and five for the game as their three-game unbeaten streak was snapped with a 2-0 loss to the Chicago Fire.

Minnesota (4-4-3, 13 points) has now scored just two goals in its past four games and has been shut out twice.

Chicago (4-4-4, 16 points) won its second straight and extended an unbeaten run to three games.

Game time temperatures hovered in the mid-40s with brisk north winds, considerably below the 69-degree average more typical for May 10 in Chicago.

The Loons had not lost since a 4-3 decision on April 19 in Toronto. They’ve struggled offensively since with just two goals over three games, including a 1-1 home tie against Seattle on May 4.

The Fire broke the scoreless tie in the 21st minute as Nicolas Gaitan capped a 4-on-2 counterattack for his second goal of the season. Przemyslaw Frankowski provided an on-target feed and earned the assist.

Midfielder Aleksandar Katai made it 2-0 in the 34th minute with a liner along the goal line past Mannone and into the right corner of the net.