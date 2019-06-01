Minnesota United defender Ike Opara won’t have to wait until late August and September until he meets his former Sporting Kansas City team that traded him away last winter.

Opara, acquired by the Loons before the season, will get that chance June 12 in United’s U.S. Open Cup game against Sporting KC at Allianz Field that was seeded Thursday. They will meet in a fourth-round game of the 84-team tournament featuring sides from across the U.S. soccer system.

“It will be good to see them,” said Opara, the 2017 MLS Defender of the Year who played six seasons in Kansas City. “I’m sure leading up to that game there will be a lot of comments, a lot of banter, especially privately. It will be fun.”

Sporting Kansas City made the playoffs in each of the past eight seasons. It won the U.S. Open Cup three times in that time and the MLS Cup in 2013.

If the season ended now, it wouldn’t be in the playoffs. Sporting K.C. (3-5-5) is in 11th place.

“It has been an up-and-down season for them,” United coach Adrian Heath said. “They’ve got a real injury problem at this particular time. It’ll be interesting to see what type of team they bring. The Open Cup is another opportunity for us to get some minutes into some of the players we need. We need games, so we’ll treat it with the importance it deserves.”

Molino on the mend

United midfielder Kevin Molino returned to training Friday after he missed the past two games because of a tight hamstring. His status for Sunday afternoon’s home game against Philadelphia won’t be determined until Saturday.

“He feels fine,” Heath said. “That’s the most he has done for a week. We’ll see how he is tomorrow and see if he’s available for the weekend.”

Shopping

United has positioned itself to add a player (or players) for the next transfer window in July by trading captain Francisco Calvo and loaning Romario Ibarra to a Mexican team in recent weeks.

“Ultimately, every transfer window is an opportunity to get better,” Heath said. “That’s what you’re looking for all the time. To get better than some players we’ve got, they’re going to have to be good players. But we’re always looking for good players in most positions. If it can make us better, we’ll try to do it. If we can’t, we’ll wait until the right one becomes available.”