ORLANDO - The road to the MLS Cup final begins with each little step and for Minnesota United that meant Saturday’s 1-0 victory over New England in the Orlando City Invitational.

That’s their third consecutive clean sheet in preseason play for a team that allowed a whopping 71 goals last season.

That’s also good enough so far to convince United midfielder Miguel Ibarra his remade team is not only good enough to make the playoffs for the first time in its three MLS season, but is capable of much more after adding five new starters from last season’s team.

“I think we have a team to get all the way to the finals and lift the trophy,” Ibarra said before the game.

Ibarra scored the game’s first goal, converting a long, high ball misplayed by New England goalkeeper Brad Knighton into an open-net goal in the 66th minute.

Until then, the Revolution had the better of the play early in the game and the Loons answered with the best chances so far late in a scoreless first half.

Their best opportunity came with Ibarra featured on a four-way passing play across the field and back again that started with newcomer Ozzie Alonso sending the ball to Francisco Calvo on the run on the left wing and ended with Romario Ibarra just missing at the far post Miguel Ibarra’s crossing pass from the right side.

Coach Adrian Heath got a good look at what just might be his starting eleven, with Romario Ibarra subbing for nicked-up Angelo Rodriguez up front the only exception.