Major League Soccer has suspended Minnesota United veteran defender Brent Kallman for 10 games and fined him 20% of his salary for violating the league’s substance-abuse and behavioral-healthy policy.

He said Thursday morning he takes responsibility for using a banned substance for about four weeks over the summer to help him recover from injury and workouts faster.

The suspension will include the four remaining regular-season games, any playoff games United might play and will stretch into next regular season.

He apologized on his social media accounts to family, friends, supports, teammates past and present, coaches, MLS and its players to what he called a “careless, selfish decision” he made outside of consulting with the team’s training staff.

He will be banned from using the team’s training facilities and from being around the team for training, games or appearances until United’s season ends. After that, he can resume training and being around the team until the regular season begins next February or March, when the ban begins again.

“I’m really disappointed, disappointed in myself,” Kallman said in a brief interview Thursday. “I really feel like I let the team down. Everybody knows it’s a super-important push that we have going on right now and I should be available to play if called upon. But also I should be out there every day pushing the guys in training. The fact I can’t is the most disappointing part.”

Kallman, 28, said he will address his teammates after training Thursday and tell them “the truth.”

He said he “asked the questions” about an appeal, but didn’t make one after a second sample tested turned out positive. He declined to say what the product or substance was.

“They make you aware when you have your meetings that you’re responsible for what you put in your body,” he said. “It didn’t seem like it would go anywhere.”

He said he planned to apologize personally to his teammates.

“Apologize for not being there for them, not even better here for them. But No. 2, that it could be seen as a distraction. Give them my encouragement not to let it be and to take care of business and see the season out well.”