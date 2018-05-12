Here is the full lineup ahead of Minnesota United vs. the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium:

Bobby Shuttleworth

Eric Miller, Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Jerome Thiesson

Rasmus Schuller, Ibson

Miguel Ibarra, Darwin Quintero, Alexi Gomez

Christian Ramirez

Bench: Alex Kapp, Carter Manley, Brent Kallman, Collin Martin, Maximiano, Frantz Pangop, Mason Toye

There's a few changes from the midweek loss at LAFC, mainly with Ibson and Schuller returning to the midfield after being rested. Miller and Ramirez also return from hamstring injuries to start. Rookie Mason Toye is on the bench coming back from his suspension.

Also interesting is that third-choice keeper Kapp makes his first bench appearance (I'm pretty sure). Usually, that's Mayy Lampson's place.

Coach Adrian Heath said even though the LAFC game was far from the Loons' strongest lineup, he doesn't completely throw out that result.

"You try and take some positives, but there's negatives as well. Poor goals conceded again. But we move on," Heath said. "We got back, was it six o'clock or something last night, so we've been trying to prepare as best we can for San Jose, where our home form has been good."

Heath said with three games in two weeks at home, with future opponents the high-flying Sporting Kansas City and the struggling Montreal Impact, the end of that homestand will be a time to reasses where his team is at within the standings.

"If we can go and take some points in the next couple games," Heath said, "I think everyone will be a little more relaxed."