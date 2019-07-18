Despite Minnesota United featuring mostly depth players and Aston Villa getting still finding its legs, the fans came in droves for the international friendly.

An announced crowd of 18,335 was on hand to witness the 3-0 Aston Villa victory, filling the stadium to watch the Premier League side visitors.

The match was also a prime chance to see who and what the Loons feature behind their normal starters. As expected, United went with a lineup of mostly depth players Wednesday. Miguel Ibarra was main Loons player seeing regular minutes who started the match, though others such as Mason Toye and Lawrence Olum also played.

The Premier League side visitors, too, had a plan to showcase its players and spread minutes. Rolling in with a 24-player squad, manager Dean Smith split them up into two teams, each squad playing a half.

As for who stood out for United, forward Abu Danladi pressured the visitors on multiple occasions, looking to create opportunities for himself.

While the match was played largely by the depth, a few starters got in their minutes. Coach Adrian Heath alluded in the days leading up to the game that some regular players would get roughly 20-25 minutes.

Some starters did eventually get in for the Loons, with Ethan Finlay, Jan Gregus and Kevin Molino getting in the match right around that mark Heath mentioned.

A slew of regulars were in street clothes ahead of pregame warmups, including Michael Boxall, Vito Mannone and recently-returning All-Star Romain Metanire.

Robin Lod, the Loons’ recent signing, was also on hand to witness the loss. He, of course, didn’t suit up since he still has paperwork to go through.

Osvaldo “Ozzie” Alonso, who left Saturday’s 2-1 win with a shoulder injury, was also on the sidelines and inactive. He’s expected to be fine, however, with his MRI not showing anything worrisome. Heath said earlier in the week he expects his captain to play this weekend.

After a flat-footed 2-1 win against Dallas, the Loons gave their players a few days off to get mentally and physically fit once again. Though, as expected, despite having Monday off, some of the players showed up anyway.

“As per usual, when things are going well, about eight or nine of them turned up on Monday,” Heath said earlier in the week during training. “The mood in the camp and the atmosphere is fantastic.”

Aston Villa’s first score of the match came from first-half captain Jack Grealish. After getting past a Loons defender for an open look at the net, he unleashed a shot from distance that beat United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

The visitors struck again with their second-half squad, this time for Henri Lansbury. Minnesota allowed one last goal before the final whistle to Birkir Bjarnason, whose header beat a frustrated Shuttleworth.

The Loons also lost their first international friendly earlier this season, 1-0 against Hertha Berlin.

United returns to MLS action on Saturday in a road match against Real Salt Lake.