Minnesota United’s new captain Ozzie Alonso played his former Seattle team for the first time Saturday at Allianz Stadium on the same night star Darwin Quintero came off the team’s bench for the first time.

When it was all over, Alonso had received pre-game hugs from his former mates and his new team walked into the good night with a point after a 1-1 tie and a scoreless second half with the Sounders.

Quintero was designated as a sub rather than a starter because of an ankle injury that limited him to 51 minutes played last week against D.C. United. He came on for Rasmus Schuller in the 74th minute and create a chance late in the game, when his chip shot from the right side went just over the goal in the 88th minute.

That opportunity came after the Sounders twice in succession had hit the goal post with headers six minutes earlier.

United remained undefeateed but 1-0-3 at Allianz Field in its inaugural season.

United did so one day after it traded captain Francisco Calvo away to Chicago for at least $400,000 in allocation money.

It did so on the night their new captain and defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso faced for the first time a Seattle team for which he played his first 10 MLS seasons, until last fall.

Earlier in the week, he addressed his expectations for a night that included his mentee, Cristian Roldan, scoring Seattle’s tying goal late in the first half.

“It’s tough because 10 years in Seattle, I don’t know what is going to happen,” Alonso said. “I’m very excited to play against them, but in the same time I need to relax because I don’t want my emotion to do something against me. I have to prepare like a normal game and be ready.”

– and an ensuing one-game suspension – was rescinded after league review. The decision allowed him a chance to play for the first time against Alonso, whom he considers a mentor to him during the four years they played with other in Seattle.

An attacking wing when he played at the University of Washington, Roldan turned scorer again late in Saturday’s first half, blasting a 24-yard one-time shot past diving Loons goalkeeper Vito Mannone for the equalizing goal in the game’s 42nd minute.

The scoring sequence started when United right back Romain Metanire tried to stop a Seattle attack and rolling ball but stumbled and missed both, which allowed the Sounders a crossing pass into the box that Opara headed away.

But it went out and across the field directly to Roldan on the run and his right-footed shot curved past Mannone’s extended hand and find the goal just inside the right post.

Roldan’s goal, his second of the season, overcame Opara’s scoring header off a free kick in the 26th minute.

– it had attempted 51 corner kicks alone. On Friday, Opara said, “We just need to be better all around. At times, the runs have been there and the service hasn’t been. And sometimes the service has been there and the runs haven’t been.”

This time, midfielder and free-kick specialist Jan Gregus’ service on a free kick from 36 yards out was there at the same time Opara’s run toward the goal past accomplished Seattle defender Chad Marshall coincided.

Wearing a protective headband, Opara headed the kick past Marshall and over Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei for the game’s first goal.

Opara banged heads with a New York City FC player late in Allianz Field’s debut three weeks before and missed one game after the collision opened a seven-stitch gash over one eye. He returned to action after one game’s absence wearing the headband and appeared a little shaken up after scoring that first goal with his head.