And now let's hear from goal-scorer Darwin Quintero.

"It’s not the result we wanted. We wanted to get the win at home," Quintero said of the result. "But we faced a good opponent, and at least we were able to get one point."

While the stadium certainly felt louder and more energized with this being a rivalry game, Quintero said he didn't notice too big of a change.

"Since I arrived, everyone has always supported the team, chanting and cheering," he said. "I think they give the team their all so that it can do the same."

His goal was yet again a combination with winger Miguel Ibarra, who Quintero said started that play. He said Ibarra's cross was a good one, and Quintero was lucky to have a second chance with the rebound after Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia saved his first shot.

In all, Quintero said the chemistry between him as the playmaker and wingers Ibarra and Alexi Gomez as well as forward Christian Ramirez is continuing to develop.



"They’re getting better and better. As the group consolidates, the results will get better," he said. "We’re on the right track."

Thanks to United PR whiz Jess Lopez for translating all of that from Spanish.

