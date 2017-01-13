Minnesota United FC used its first pick in its first-ever Major League Soccer draft on Friday to select forward Abu Danladi.

The forward is coming off three seasons at UCLA where he was a NSCAA first team All-Far West and first team All-Pacific 12 Conference selection in 2015. Danladi, 21, a Ghana native, is 5-10, 170 pounds. He was a UCLA teammate of Bloomington native Jackson Yueill, who is also a prospect in this draft class.

Despite uncertainty swirling right up to the start of the draft Friday in Los Angeles, United did not trade away its No. 1 selection. The team also didn’t select forward Jeremy Ebobisse, who many believed to be the top talent in this SuperDraft.

San Jose selected UCLA midfielder Jackson Yueill of UCLA, who went to high school at Bloomington Jefferson, with the sixth overall pick.

United picks next at the top of the second round.

Check back later for updates.