Minnesota United used the 18th pick in the MLS SuperDraft on Thursday to add depth by selecting big UC-Santa Barbara defender Noah Billingsley.

A 6-2 former forward who could play both left back and center back, Billingsley, 22, now is a fellow New Zealander on a Loons’ roster with veteran defender Michael Boxall. Billingsley has played for his country’s national and under-20 teams.

Both defensive positions are positions of need for a Loons team that found a starting left back in Chase Gasper with the 15th pick in last year’s draft. United signed French defender Wilfried Mombe-Tahrat for left-back depth during last season, but he will not return this season.

The Loons discussed with Montreal trading up for the ninth overall pick and ESPN’s online coverage reported a deal had been made. But after a pause during which Montreal took a timeout, Montreal kept the pick and selected North Carolina defender Jeremy Kelly instead.

ESPN also reported — and a source confirmed — that United has talked with former longtime Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart as it explores options if 2019 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Vito Mannone doesn’t accept United’s offer that would make him the league’s highest-paid keeper.

Expansion team Inter Miami selected Clemson forward Robbie Robinson first overall and Georgetown defender Dylan Nealis third after fellow expansion team Nashville took Indiana defender Jack Maher second overall.

Barring any trades or other moves, United also has the 88th and 96th pick in Monday’s final two rounds of the four-round draft.

The draft was conducted Thursday via 20 different video feeds from remote locations. Cameras were embedded in several teams’ draft rooms — including an expansion Miami team that owns the first and third picks — and with expansion Nashville fans. Other teams included: Orlando, Houston, Montreal, FC Dallas, New England, Toronto FC and Atlanta United.

Check back later for more on the story.