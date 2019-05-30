Minnesota United will open its U.S. Open Cup play by hosting MLS rival Sporting Kansas City to Allianz Field in two weeks.

United is grouped in a four-team pool that also includes MLS’ Colorado Rapids and the USL Championship’s New Mexico United.

Fourth-round play begins June 12 and it’s expected the Loons will play that day. Game times will be released later Thursday.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is a single-elimination tournament open to teams across the U.S. soccer system. This year, 84 teams from MLS, the USL Championship and other leagues complete. MLS teams receive a bye until fourth-round play.

U.S. Open Cup schedule and results

Minnesota United has faced Sporting Kansas City three times in the tournament and lost each time. In 2017 the Loons went to Kansas City and lost 3-0. Before they joined MLS, they lost 2-0 in Kansas City in 2014 and 2-1 in Blaine in 2016.

A year ago United went on the road and defeated FC Cincinnati on penalty kicks. In the next round they went to Houston where they lost 1-0 to the eventual champion.