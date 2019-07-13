While Minnesota United FC has navigated a seven-games-in-22-days stretch, the Loons have stayed injury-free.

The only Loons player on the injury report is Abu Danladi, but he is with USL affiliate Forward Madison and United coach Adrian Heath said the forward will play this weekend.

Heath said it’s the first time since he’s been with United that he has seen such a healthy team at midseason.

“Everybody’s fit and available, which is incredible when you play seven games in 22 days,” Heath said. “Hats off to them.”

Heath has protected his players during the busy stretch. Most notably, regulars Darwin Quintero, Ike Opara and Ozzie Alonso didn’t make the road trip to Montreal. He’s also switched up his starting lineup to accommodate tired legs.

Minnesota’s backups have stood out through the weeks; a group of mostly depth players defeated Montreal.

“The medical people have done an excellent job,” Heath said. “To come through the amount of games we’ve gone through in a short period of time, to have nobody injured is a testament to what they’ve done.”

Count them up

When the Loons defeated Montreal 3-2 last week, it marked a milestone for the third-year MLS club: 100 points. Well, 102 to be exact, as the Loons picked up three points on the road.

Heath didn’t dwell on the history.

“Got us closer to what we’re trying to get this year,” Heath said of the 100-point mark. “The week before is not going to help us tomorrow.”

Quintero’s mark

Quintero’s goal in the 6-1 win Wednesday against New Mexico was his 22nd for Minnesota United. That’s the most since the club transitioned to MLS.

Team bids for women’s game

Minnesota United has submitted a bid to host at Allianz Field a game on the U.S. women’s team’s “Victory Tour” that starts next month against Ireland at the Rose Bowl.

The team is negotiating with the U.S. Soccer Federation for a Sept. 3 game that is part of five games the U.S. will play following its World Cup championship.

An announcement could come nearly next week, according to a source with knowledge of the discussions.

The tour’s opening game will be Aug. 3. The other four tour dates: Aug. 29, Sept. 3, Oct. 3 and Oct. 6 at venues to be determined.

Opened in April, Allianz Field hosted its first international play when the U.S. men’s national team beat Guyana 4-0 in its CONCACAF Gold Cup opener and Panama beat Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 last month. The doubleheader drew an announced sellout crowd of 19,419 fans.

JERRY ZGODA