– Darwin Quintero scored a brace in the U.S. Open Cup for the second time in a week as Minnesota United advanced to the quarter-finals by stunning the reigning champions 3-2 with a dramatic second-half comeback at BBVA Stadium.

It looked promising on paper for Minnesota, who reached this stage with a 4-1 win over Sporting Kansas City last Wednesday. Head coach Adrian Heath made two changes from that game, with Ike Opara coming in for Wyatt Omsberg and Jan Gregus back from international duty and replacing Collin Martin.

Houston Dynamo, by contrast, were far below full strength as they sought to defend their title. But the visitors paid the price for a sluggish start. The defense failed to clear a corner and goalkeeper Vito Mannone could only parry the ball to the feet of forward Ronaldo Peña, who gave the Dynamo a ninth-minute lead.

That advantage was extended eight minutes before half time thanks to a giveaway in midfield by Gregus after a heavy first touch. The error set Tomas Martinez clear on goal and he beat Mannone with ease.

The Loons were much improved after the break and forced Dynamo goalkeeper Michael Nelson into several sharp saves before Angelo Rodriguez surged down the right and crossed low to give Quintero a 66th-minute tap-in.

The forward leveled the contest in the 82nd minute with a superb long-range strike and the winner came seven minutes later as Ethan Finlay found substitute Mason Toye who scored his first goal for the club from close range to complete the turnaround.